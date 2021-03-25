A Slew of Vintage Nickelodeon Shows Are Now on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ doesn’t have The Mandalorian or WandaVision or Game of Thrones. But if you’re a kid who grew up in the ’80s or early ’90s, it does have your childhood.

The new streaming service (or rather the new name for an old streaming service, CBS All Access), has been beefing up its offerings from across the Viacom corporate library. This week, they added a big range of sitcoms, cartoons, and game shows from the glory days of Nickelodeon. The lineup is far from complete (Where’s The Adventures of Pete & Pete?) and even the shows they added don’t have their full runs right now. Double Dare, for example, only includes offers the show’s first season, which means no Family Double Dare or Super Sloppy Double Dare.

Still, there are many hours of nostalgia to be found, including some shows that have been very hard to find and watch in recent years, like the classic kids sketch show You Can’t Do That on Television. The roster of vintage Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+ now includes:

AAHH!!! Real Monsters

Allegra’s Window

All That

The Angry Beavers

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Blue’s Clues

CatDog

Clarissa Explains It All

Double Dare

Doug

Eureeka’s Castle

Gullah Gullah Island

Guts

Hey Arnold!

Hey Dude

Kablam!

Kenan & Kel

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Nick Arcade

Rocko’s Modern Life

Rugrats

Salute Your Shorts

You Can’t Do That on Television

Again, there are a lot more shows that are missing here. (Get the Picture! Finders Keepers! Wild & Crazy Kids! What Would You Do! I watched a lot of Nickelodeon as a kid, sorry.) But for a child of this era, this is like discovering a Fountain of Youth spewing a geyser of green slime.

