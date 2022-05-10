‘The Lost City’ Is Now On Streaming

The number one movie of 2022 so far that’s not based on an existing franchise or a comic book or some kind of video game — in fact the only movie in the top ten films of the year that’s not one of those things is The Lost City, the romantic comedy and adventure film starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad PItt.

The movie grossed just short of $100 million in theaters, a pretty solid figure at a time when the prevailing wisdom about theaters right now is that people will only there to watch the stuff that The Lost City is not — namely, the sequels, reboots, or various and sundry existing IP extensions. The movie did well with critics, too; the film got a surprisingly high 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And if you missed the movie in theaters, you’ve got a second chance now that it is available on streaming. You can watch it right now on Paramount+.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

And here’s the film’s trailer:

