A Third ‘Magic Mike’ Movie Is Coming to HBO Max

Times are tough in 1,000 different ways but at least we live in a universe where Magic Mike, a heartfelt movie about male strippers, has improbably turned into a massive multimedia franchise. The first movie, directed by Steven Soderbergh, led to a sequel, Magic Mike XXL, and then from there things, uh, exploded. There are Magic Mike stage shows around the world, a touring company, and even a soon-to-premiere reality series, Finding Magic Mike, where men will compete for a spot in one of these stage shows.

The heart of the series is Channing Tatum who produced and starred in the films as Mike, and whose own experiences as a stripper in his youth helped inform the movie. Today, he announced that work’s underway on a third Magic Mike film, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The photo he tweeted featured a script by Reid Carolin, who wrote both of the previous movies, and includes Steven Soderbergh’s participation back as a director. (Soderbergh only produced and photographed XXL, which was directed by Gregory Jacobs.)

In a comment to Deadline, Soderbergh said he wanted to return for another Magic Mike “as soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show ... Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized.” In his own statement Tatum said “there are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike ... The stripperverse will never be the same.”

Guys, he called it the Magic Mike Stripperverse. It doesn’t get any better than that. As noted in Tatum’s tweet, the film is being made exclusively for HBO Max.