It’s Official, Adele JUST Confirmed That a New Song Is Dropping Next Friday

Adele just confirmed that a new song is coming on Friday! The pop superstar just tweeted "Easy on Me - October 15." A short video of Adele putting a cassette into a car stereo accompanied the words, and we briefly hear a piano.

We cannot wait! Of course, we'll play it for you right away on 94.5 PST.

In the meantime, we still don't know if the billboards that have been popping up across the globe that simply say "30" are a teaser for a larger album release? We hope "30" is the follow-up to "25," but for now, we're just excited for new music from Adele.

Is it October 15 yet?!