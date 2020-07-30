Billie Eilish Debuts Ethereal ‘my future': Listen + Learn the Lyrics
Billie Eilish's "my future" lyrics get existential.
Ahead of the song's official release on Thursday (July 30), the teenage hit-maker shared a snippet of the song on social media which left fans wanting more.
The moody 20-second audio clip included one line of the song: "Can’t you hear me? / I’m not coming home / Do you understand? / I’ve changed my plans," she sang in the snippet. The song discusses falling in love with your own future instead of being in love with a significant other.
Eilish also shared the cover art for the single, which shows an animated version of Eilish sitting outside staring up at the moon. The animated music video uses the same character. What once was a dreary and rainy forest, turns into a magical sunny day that quite literally lifts her up.
Listen to the song and watch the music video, below.
The new single follows "No Time to Die," the James Bond theme song Eilish released earlier this year. The track will be featured in the upcoming 007 film, which is set to release on November 20.
Check out the full Billie Eilish "my future " lyrics, below.
[Verse 1]
I can't seem to focus
And you don't seem to notice
I'm not here
I'm just a mirror
You check your complexion
To find your reflections all alone
I had to go
[Chorus]
Can't you hear me?
I'm not coming home
Do you understand?
I've changed my plans
'Cause I
I'm in love
With my future
Can't wait to meet her
And I
I'm in love
But not with anybody else
Just wanna get to know my soul
[Verse 2]
I'm now supposedly
I'm lonely now
Now I'm supposed to be
I'm happy without someone
But on that someone (But on that someone)
I, I like (I, I like)
To be your answer (Be your answer)
'Cause you're so handsome
But I know better
Than to drive you home
'Cause you'd invite me in
And I'd be yours again
[Chorus]
But I
I'm in love
With my future
And you don't know her
And I
I'm in love
But not with anybody here
I'll see you in a couple years