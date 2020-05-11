Adele’s Personal Trainer Addresses Her Physical Transformation: ‘It Was Never About Getting Super Skinny’

Adele's personal trainer defended the singer after her weight loss broke the internet.

By now, we're sure you've seen the gorgeous photo the "Hello" hitmaker posted on Instagram last week to celebrate her 32nd birthday and honor the brave health care workers on the front line amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The picture received a lot of love and support, however, there were also a lot of negative reactions.

Adele’s trainer, Pete Geracimo, has since spoken up to support Adele by addressing how "disheartening" it is to read "fat-phobic accusations" surrounding her weight loss.

Geracimo pointed out that though she's gone through many highs and lows, Adele always "marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms" and "never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t."

"When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny," he explained. "It was about getting her healthy. Especially post-pregnancy and post-surgery. When 25 [her third studio album] dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13-month gruelling schedule."

"In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices," Geracimo continued. "As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing."

"Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version," he wrote. "She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and 'is sweating!' I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo."

"This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you," Geracimo concluded. "It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around."

You can read his full post, below: