Wow. A local man competed on the popular TV game show, Jeopardy!, Friday night (March 13) and won. Did you see it?

On March 13 a Lawrence Township man won over $22,000 on Jeopardy!

Jamie Ding, a Princeton University 2013 graduate, and Lawrence Township resident, took home $22,633 after winning the Final Jeopardy! round, beating his two other opponents.

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Would you have known this? The category was Politicians: In a 1984 speech, he said, "Our flag is red, white and blue but America has many colors...held together by a common thread." Ding answered, "Who is Jesse Jackson?" That's correct.

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Princeton University posted on social media, urging everyone to tune into to cheer on the former Tiger.

The post read, "Clue: He wore the all-time best Princeton outfit on Jeopardy! Answer: Who is...Jamie Ding '13?

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The post also revealed that Ding studied molecular biology while at Princeton and ow works for the State of New Jersey with the Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency as a policy and programs analyst.

If you're familiar with the long-running game show, that airs weeknights at 7 PM on 6 ABC, the winner keeps competing until getting beat by another contestant, so that means Ding will appear on Jeopardy! again Monday night (March 16). I'm not a regular Jeopardy! watcher, but, will be tuning in to cheer him on. I love when local people are on TV.

A fun fact we learned about Ding as he was introduced on Jeopardy!, he and his sister love General Tso's Chicken and have an Instagram page dedicated to reviewing the dish at different restaurants.

Good luck Jamie. We're cheering you on. Follow Ding's Jeopardy! journey HERE.

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