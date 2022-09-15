This is truly the end of an era in Cape May county!

Ward's Pastry bakery, located at 730 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City NJ has permanently closed its doors after nearly a century in business, according to NJ.com.

Ward's first opened in 1924, and has been serving delicious cakes, donuts, pies, breads, dessert platters, and more ever since. But on Sep 18, 2022, they will finally shut off the ovens for good, according to this heartfelt Facebook post making the sad announcement:

Why is such a beloved pastry shop closing? The Hohman family plans on retiring, and they deemed now as an appropriate time with the rising costs of supplies. The location will soon become a sports apparel shop, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

This comes as shocking and crushing news to the hundreds of commenters in the announcement post who have known and loved Wards for so long:

"Been a staple for my husbands annual family vacation for much longer than I’ve been around— we will miss you," said one Facebook user.

"Devastated over this news as so many local businesses have closed lately… but this one hurts the most." said another.

"Grew up with Wards. Everyone knows Wards Pastry. The Hohman’s are a staple in the community and will be truly missed!"

I myself can remember going to Wards to pick up deliveries for workplaces when I was an intern working in the Atlantic City area. Everyone was always so thrilled to get a cake or a pastry platter from Wards!

Here's to a happy retirement for the Hohman family! We'll miss you, Ward's!

