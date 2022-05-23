Get your bibs, shell crackers and butter-dipping fingers ready! If you're heading toward Ocean City NJ this summer with a taste for succulent seafood, check this out!

Seafood Feast Getty Images loading...

When it comes to seafood restaurants, you can't just take pick any old restaurant. For seafood especially, you'll want a place that comes with good recommendations, because what could be worse than spending good money on bland, smelly seafood that's not fresh and delicious? You want the best!

I came across a post on the Ocean City NJ subreddit from someone in search of good seafood in the Ocean City Area. Here's what the comments had to say

1. Crab Trap - 2 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ

Almost every reply on the subreddit recommended The Crab Trap! With an overall rating of 4.5 stars with over 3,000 reviews on Google?? This place is obviously a MUST try.

2. Steve and Cookies - 9700 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ

An award-winning spot that's a bit on the pricey side, but with dishes like Fried Oysters Over Grilled Romaine, Seafood Panroast, and Jumbo Lump Crab Imperial, it's totally worth it. They also have a raw bar and live jazz music! Perfect for a romantic date night.

3. Spadafora's Seafood Market - 932 Haven Ave, Ocean City, NJ

This heritage seafood market is recommended if you're looking for the freshest seafood money can buy. They've unfortunately closed their restaurant for in-person dining , but you can still order their lunch and dinner menu items to take home!

4. The Clam Bar - 910 Bay Ave Somers Point

Come to The Clam Bar for a much more casual dining experience. They're only open seasonally and their menu changes every so often with new delicious specials, but fried seafood is always available during their operating hours. Suddenly I have a craving for fried clam strips dipped in tartar sauce!

5. Mike's Seafood of Ocean City - 208 E 55th St, Ocean City, NJ

Another casual spot that offers a delicious array of fried seafood, party platters, and family-style buckets. Their Ocean City location is only open Fri-Sun, but they also have a dock restaurant in Sea Isle City with bayside seating! . Check out the website HERE.

Do you agree with this list? If Reddit missed any let us know!

Best Steak Restaurants in Ocean County Top Rated Steak Restaurants in Ocean County, New Jersey