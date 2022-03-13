The traditions that influenced the story of Aladdin have been brought together for a family-friendly immersive attraction in Philadelphia.



Genie's Secret Bazaar will transport visitors to a magical place full of color and light.

The 2-hour indoor experience is inspired by Aladdin and the Magic Lamp. The multi-sensory event features intriguing theatrical performances, magicians, face painting, fortune telling, story telling, vendors selling unique souvenirs, and more!

You can also reportedly indulge in international street food and drinks from around the world, according to secretphiladelphia.com.

The location of Genie's Secret Bazaar remains under wraps, but ticket sales for the experience begin on Tuesday, March 8th. Fans are invited to join a wait list to receive the exclusive details once they're revealed.

So, get those wishes ready. You may encounter a genie willing to grant them!

