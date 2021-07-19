‘Aquaman 2’ Starts Shooting Today

In the immortal words of the poet Jason Momoa... YEAYUHHHHHHH

Aquaman 2 — formally known as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — is a go. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Sunday, the film’s star, Jason Momoa (MY MAN!), revealed that Monday (today!) is the first day of shooting on 2 Aqua 2 Man.

“I am finally in England,” Momoa says in the video. “It is sunny out, it’s amazing. And I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow.” He also revealed that he’s going to have his hair dyed for the film, the better to replicate Aquaman’s famous blonde locks. (“Supposedly they have more fun, I don’t know about that,” Momoa quips.)

In the caption accompanying the video, Momoa wrote “so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support.” (Does he not know the correct way to spell Aquaman or is he just having some fun?)

Supposedly Momoa himself helped conceive the story for this DC Comics sequel during the shooting of the first Aquaman. (The exact specifics of the plotline haven’t been revealed.) The returning cast of the film includes Amber Heard as the Atlantean princess Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Aquaman’s father, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, and the great Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Mera’s father. (What happened to Nicole Kidman?!?) Also returning for the film is director James Wan, who previously helmed the original Aquaman. It grossed more than $1.1 billion in theaters in 2018. Take that, Entourage.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open in theaters on December 16, 2022.

