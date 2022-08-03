Jason Momoa Played Flight Attendant on a Plane to Hawaii

Jason Momoa was recently spotted trying out a different line of work.

We’re used to seeing him in movies, not TikToks, but here he is. On a recent Hawaiian Airlines flight, Jason Momoa passed out bottles of Mananalu Water. As a result, pretty much everyone started calling him Aguaman. He was wearing a gray suit with a black T-shirt, with a pink flower in his hair. The Aquaman star also had a flower in his hair, which according to one user is a custom that means that he’s in a relationship.

The original poster, Kylee Yoshikawa posted the first clip people saw, with the caption: “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant.” Her aunt is the one who sent her the video in the first place before it was uploaded. Having Jason Momoa deliver you water while you lounge around on a plane is great, but apparently, that wasn’t all. He gave everybody on the plane a staggering 10,000 miles with the airline.

A few of the comments on the original post either point out how lucky these passengers were, while others shed more light on the context. One fan pointed out that it's likely a marketing move, saying: “For all those asking, yes it’s really him. He is the founder of the brand of water he’s handing out. It’s called Mananalu. Another user said: “I’m actually really happy how respectful people are being. Like, not shouting and trying to tackle him or something. Good job passengers.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open in theaters on March 17, 2023.

