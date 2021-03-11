Are You a Jughandle, Pizza, Pothole, Something Else? Find Your Jersey Shore Zodiac Sign Here

Credit: Adobest, Getty Stock/ThinkStock

You already know what your traditional Zodiac sign is, but do you know what your Jersey Shore Zodiac sign is? (It's probably a lot more fun).

I saw this hysterical blog from our sister station KEKB-FM all the way in Grand Junction, Colorado, where they came up with Colorado-Specific Zodiac signs, and I thought "it's about time the Jersey Shore gets its own Zodiac Signs." So, without further ado, here they are!

What's Your Jersey Shore Zodiac Sign?

Are you a Pizza, a Wawa, a Jughandle, or another NJ favorite? Find out your Jersey Shore Zodiac Sign here!

H/T - Colorado 99.9 KEKB

 

Top Jersey Shore Bars We Can't Wait To Hit Up This Summer

Filed Under: Diners, EZPass, Fun, Garden State Parkway, Horoscopes
Categories: Lifestyle
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top