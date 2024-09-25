I’m definitely one of those fans who can’t get enough of the Food Network.

People either love it or they can't stand it. For me, it’s everything. I absolutely love the Food Network.

Guy Fieri is an iconic figure on the channel, and he has become widely recognized for his amazing roster of shows that highlight some of the best chefs around the country and beyond.

His most loved show, without a doubt, is Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Many of us have seen social media posts or episodes that highlight a ton of restaurants in New Jersey.

He has dropped by places like Dolce and Clemente in Robbinsville, Hightstown Diner in Hightstown, and Jamin Crepes in Princeton, along with over 20 other amazing spots throughout the state.

If you had to suggest just one restaurant from the multitude Guy Fieri has visited on DDD to a friend visiting from out of town, which would it be?

While we all have our favorites, it raises the question of which establishment truly stands out as the best.

Mashed created a compilation of the finest Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in every state, and you might find it surprising which New Jersey restaurant topped the list.

How Many Restaurants from New Jersey Have Appeared on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives?

As of now, the official website for the show reveals that Guy Fieri has checked out about 25 different New Jersey restaurants as of September 2024. From Jersey City to Wildwood, the Mayor of Flavortown has sampled a wide variety of amazing stops across the state.

What Is The Best DDD Restaurant in New Jersey?

According to a selection from Mashed, the best New Jersey restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is Bayway Diner in Linden.

This classic establishment operates around the clock, serving up all the beloved diner staples you can imagine.

What’s your take on their choice and where should Guy Fieri head next?

