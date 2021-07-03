Are Zendaya and Tom Holland dating like MJ and Peter Parker IRL?

On Thursday (July 1), the Spider-Man co-stars were photographed smooching in Tom's $125,000 Audi car. The pair were spotted in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, where Zendaya's mother reportedly lives.

Ironically, Tom previously revealed in an interview with PopBuzz that Zendaya was his first celebrity crush. Now, it seems that things have come full circle for the MCU stars — and fans have taken notice: "Zendaya," "Tom Holland" and #Tomdaya became trending topics on social media after the photos surfaced.

The two have faced dating speculation since Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered in 2017. Zendaya plays MJ (a.k.a. Mary Jane) in the film and its respective sequels, while Tom plays Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man).

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” an insider told People at the time. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.” The sourced added that the young stars are "both really ambitious, and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth." Both Zendaya and Tom addressed the rumors and denied any romance on social media shortly after the report.

"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996?" Zendaya tweeted.

"Does the press tour count?" he responded with a string of crying-laughing emojis.

Spider Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December.