‘Dune’ Returns in ‘Part 2’ Trailer

When Denis Villeneuve decided to split his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune in two parts, he was taking a big risk. Herbert’s book is so massive it certainly wouldn’t fit comfortably into a single film. (Just ask David Lynch.) But Warner Bros. wouldn’t let Villeneuve actually make both halves of his film at the same time. So Villeneuve made Dune and had to hope that the film did well enough to justify getting to make the back half of the story. If it didn’t, well, his version of the story would never be resolved.

Thankfully, Villeneuve’s Dune was enough of a hit in theaters, on streaming, and with critics that Warner Bros. gave him the go-ahead for Part Two, which is now coming to theaters later this year. Continuing where Part One left off, the film continues the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) following the destruction of his family and the death of his father. The cast of this sequel includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The new additions to the cast this time include Christopher Walken, who seems like he was born to play a Dune character.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to open in theaters on November 3.

