Police Find Multiple Guns at ASAP Rocky’s Home During Search – Report

Police conducting a search warrant on A$AP Rocky's Los Angeles home reportedly discovered multiple firearms.

Last week, authorities searched the Harlem, N.Y. rapper's L.A. digs following A$AP Rocky's arrest at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon on April 20. That search yielded multiple guns, according to a report by TMZ published on Thursday (April 28). The guns reportedly discovered at A$AP Rocky's home will be tested by investigators to see if any of them were used in the 2021 Los Angeles shooting that Rocky is accused of being the triggerman in. Police will also run background checks on the firearms to see if they were purchased legally.

As previously reported, A$AP Rocky was taken into custody at LAX after returning to the States following a vacation in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. The A$AP Mob member has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting that happened in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2021.

According to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue around 10:15 p.m., following an argument between two "acquaintances."

"The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim," the statement reads. "The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot. Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information, which helped identify the suspect(s) involved."

The same day of A$AP Rocky's arrest, police busted down the gate at his home with a battering ram and searched the premises for evidence, emerging with boxes filled with large envelopes. Rocky's bail was set at $550,000, which he paid and was subsequently released the same day. His next court date is set for Aug. 17, 2022.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and A$AP Rocky's team and his attorney for comment.