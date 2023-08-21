It’s Official, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Have Welcomed Baby #2

Rihanna is now a mother of two.

The 35-year-old singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, officially welcomed their second baby together earlier this month.

The news of the birth was first reported by TMZ Monday afternoon (August 21), and it has since been confirmed by People.com and other sources.

The baby arrived on August 3 in Los Angeles, they report.

The baby is a boy, whose name started with "R," TMZ reports. We don't know much else about the baby. But it joins Mom, Dad, and big brother RZA.

Baby boy RZA was born in May 2022. The singer unveiled her pregnancy during her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.