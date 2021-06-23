Big expansion plans are coming for Atlantic City's International Airport. The multi-million commercial development will be implemented in four phases according to a report from the Atlantic City Press.

The major expansion earmarked for the airport includes a nearby four-story, 111 room hotel which will include restaurants, a convention center, parking for over 100 hundred cars, and plenty of employment opportunities. Phase one will consist of the construction of the hotel.

The Egg Harbor Planning Board has already approved the redevelopment plan for the airport. The project is being dubbed The Airport Business Center and will be located at Delilah Road and Westcoat Road and Aifam Avenue.

There's more to come with additional phases which will include a new restaurant, two fast-food eateries, two hotels with a capacity for 100 rooms, additional parking spaces, and four-light industrial buildings with the hope of attracting other businesses to the area adjacent to the airport. The hope is to start phase one of the multi-million dollar project as soon as possible.

This is such exciting news for the Atlantic City International Airport which is always my first choice of airports when having to fly.

source: pressofatlanticcity.com

