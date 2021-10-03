Multiple fire crews battled a fire on the runway at Atlantic City International Airport on Saturday evening moments before takeoff.

The cause of the blaze appears to be that a bird entered into the engine as the plane, flight number 3044 was accelerating down the runway for takeoff, according to a statement from Spirit Airlines.

The plane was en route to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and never left the ground.

Spirit Airlines said, "The captain braked safely and brought the plane to a stop, received an indication of damage to the engine, and ordered an evacuation in accordance with our standard procedures.”

Further, Spirit said that “we commend our crew for handling the situation swiftly and safely."

Spirit Airlines confirmed that all passengers and crew were evacuated from the plane and bussed back to the terminal from the runway.

There are no confirmed reports of injuries. Spirit Airlines also confirmed that the interior cabin of the plane never caught fire.

Spirit Airlines advised that all passengers on this flight have been offered full refunds, along with a voucher for a future flight and the option of taking a later flight to Ft. Lauderdale later Saturday (last night) evening.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted last night, “We’re closely monitoring an aircraft incident that happened tonight at @ACYAirport. All passengers and crew were successfully evacuated off the plane, and no serious injuries reported. The airport has reopened,” wrote Governor Murphy.

