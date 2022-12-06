It’s a bunch of reviews 13 years in the making.

(Technically, the movie is 13 years in the making. These reviews were written in, like, 30 seconds after the movie ended.)

For the first time in well over a decade, there is a new Avatar movie in theaters, and a new James Cameron movie in theaters to boot. Avatar: The Way of Water continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) quite a few years after the first movie, now as parents to a family of their own. Various Pandoran shenanigans ensue from there.

So was The Way of Water worth all the wait (of water)? The first social media reviews of the film arrived online tonight, hours after the very first press screenings of the movie were held, and about 10 days before the movie premieres in theaters. By and large, critics said the movie more than lives up to the hype, with all the incredible visuals you would expect from James Cameron and from an Avatar movie he spent around a decade writing, shooting, and producing. They also praised the 3D and the characters (although a few less positive tweets had less encouraging things to say in that department.)

Here’s a collection of the Avatar: The Way of Water reviews so far:

Avatar: The Way of Water opens exclusively in theaters on December 16. Our full review of the movie, and much more coverage of the new Avatar, will be online next week.

