Avril Lavigne To Perform One Night Only Virtual Concert: Details

Hey hey, you you! Avril Lavigne has announced a one night only live stream concert to benefit The Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance, and it's set to take place on Saturday, October 24.

The concert, billed as #FightLyme with Avril + Friends, will feature a career-spanning set of tracks including her greatest hits, fan favorites and tracks from her 2019 album Head Above Water, which she was set to promote on tour this year in-person prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Special guests set to appear alongside Lavigne are to be announced over the next few weeks, and the performance is detailed as "the only chance fans have to see her perform in 2020."

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the aforementioned charities in order to raise awareness and fund treatment for those affected by Lyme disease, which Lavigne has personally dealt with since 2014. Tickets for the show start at $25 with VIP packages including a limited edition t-shirt and a personal Q&A with the pop-rocker also available, and they're available at Lavigne's website.

"I'm so excited for fans and friends from all over the world to join me and my very special guests for #FightLyme, which will benefit the Lyme community," says Lavigne in a press release. "It's going to be an evening to remember full of hope, great music, and exciting surprises. With your help, The Avril Lavigne Foundation and Global Lyme Alliance can continue to transform lives. Tune in and enjoy!"

Lavigne also recently announced the rescheduled dates for the European leg of her Head Above Water Tour, set to take place in early 2021.