VOTE NOW: 94.5 PST’S Bands & Fans Competition

Hey PST Nation, you could win a grand for your high school band with 94.5 PST’s “Bands & Fans Competition."

We asked you to nominate your favorite local high school marching bands. We got THOUSANDS of nominations so we took the top 20 and now need you to vote for your favorite!

The schools with the most votes win the $1,000 prize — thanks to our sponsor: Route 33 Nissan, Where They Always Make Buying Fun and Easy!

Voting runs from September 26 through October 7.



Schools are listed below in alphabetical order.

Click here for rules and more info.



See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.



