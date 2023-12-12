This Beloved Mexican Restaurant is Closing in Marlton, NJ

Looks like the time has come for this beloved restaurant in Marlton to sadly close its doors.

For several months, there has been buzzing speculation as to whether or not The Mexican Food Factory, located at 601 Rte 70 W, will close and subsequently be replaced by another cannabis dispensary in Marlton.

Earlier this year, the owners confirmed that they were indeed approached by a cannabis dispensary and that they were going through approval with the township. From the sound of their Facebook post in June, it looked as though the eventual closing of the restaurant was imminent:

It's been confirmed that several patrons and insiders who have gotten word from the staff that the restaurant will sadly be closing at the end of December. From the looks of it, the owners will be retiring and selling the restaurant to a cannabis dispensary afterall.

The news comes as a heart-breaker to the many loyal patrons who have enjoyed the restaurant for decades. Here are just a few of the reactions from the Facebook comments:

"I will forever be heartbroken. This place is my childhood."

"Thank you to the Sodaski family for decades of fun food and spirits.

It’s a wonderful thing that they get to go out on their own terms."

"Many great memories! I am so sad that they are closing!"

"That's sad! One of the best Mexican restaurants in the area as well as best margaritas"

Will you miss Mexican Food Factory? I know I will!

