It could be the most important decision you make all year: Will you see the Barbie movie first or Oppenheimer? Here's New Jersey's choice.

The box office showdown of the summer is almost here. BARBENHEIMER!

The rivalry is insane, in my opinion. People are acting like there's never been a time where two highly-anticipated, blockbuster movies ever opened simultaneously. It used to be commonplace. Is this how out of practice moviegoers have gotten?

Even Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan is reportedly excited to go head-to-head with Barbie. But the two films are not equally matched. They couldn't BE MORE DIFFERENT!

Warner Bros. Pictures; Universal Pictures (both courtesy iMDb)

The Oppenheimer plot: American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

The Barbie movie plot: Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

But the two have been pitted against each other like rabid dogs.

I plan on seeing BOTH, not one or the other. Barbie first, then Oppenheimer. But what about the rest of the country?

According to digitalthirdcoast.com, which analyzed Google search volume, the middle of the United States is split. The South and West Coast are going for Barbie first.

But overwhelmingly, the East Coast, including New Jersey, plans to see the grittier Oppenheimer before Barbie.

Digital Third Coast via digitalthirdcoast.com

