To hype up the arrival of F9: The Fast Saga in theaters (and perhaps to jog your memory if it’s been a while since you’ve seen any of the previous films), Universal is doing something called “Fast Fridays” starting next week through F9’s premiere at the end of June. Every Friday at select theaters around the country (there are over 500 locations to start) you can watch a different Fast & Furious movie for free. Yes, it’s absolutely free. (You will have to bring your own tuna sandwiches and Coronas, though.)

Almost every major multiplex chain in the country is part of the promotion, including AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas and Premiere Cinemas. The full details about how to claim your free tickets and where to find a theater in your area that’s screening the Fasts and Furiouses are available at FastFridayScreenings.com.

Here’s the schedule of movies:

April 30: The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious May 7: 2 Fast 2 Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious May 14: The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift May 21: Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious May 28: Fast Five

Fast Five June 4: Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious 6 June 11: Furious 7

Furious 7 June 18: The Fate of the Furious

Then F9: The Fast Saga opens in theaters one week later, on June 25. It’s not as cool as an eight-movie marathon of the entire saga to date, but free screenings of one of the great big-screen franchises of recent years? That’s not too shabby at all.

