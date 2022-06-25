Beautiful Avalon, NJ mansion is stunning inside and out

When I dream about owning a mansion at the Jersey Shore, this is the kind of house I dream about: a six-bedroom, six-bath, corner lot beauty with amazing porches, decks, and views that is literally just steps from the beach.

This incredible home is located in Avalon, NJ, and is on the market for a cool $15 million.

Some of the features include a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, a third-floor master suite with a private deck, two wraparound decks on the first two levels, an inground pool with cabana and more. I’m not the listing agent so I’m not trying to sell it to you, but, man, what a magnificent house.

Words don’t really do it justice, so take a look at the inside and outside to see if you think it’s worth $15 million.

Zillow Zillow loading...

This stately home, built in 2006, sits on a corner lot.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The home has both hardwood and carpeted floors.

Zillow Zillow loading...

One of the six bathrooms.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The open floor plan allows for a dinette just off the kitchen.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The kitchen is a cook’s showpiece.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Those countertops are marble!

Zillow Zillow loading...

Notice the view from the dining room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The open floor plan makes a big house seem even bigger.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The master bathroom.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The master suite has its own private deck for gazing out at the water.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The inground pool has a separate cabana with it.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The beach is right there…

Zillow Zillow loading...

The path to the beach is literally at the end of your sidewalk.

The property taxes for 2021 were $48,000.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Scarlett Johansson's $1.8M NYC Penthouse Take a look inside Scarlett Johansson's longtime New York City penthouse, which she sold for $1.8 million.

Look inside this magnificent Morristown mansion