These 6 NJ Towns Are the Most Expensive in America
Six New Jersey towns just made a new list of the most expensive towns in America, according to PropertyShark.
Wow. This makes the Garden State seem so boujie, well, parts of it, at least.
In the real estate market, this is a big deal. It shows just how attractive NJ has become for high-end buyers.
PropertyShark’s study focused on actual sales data instead of listing prices. Anybody can list their house high, but what matters is what it actually sells for.
Finished deals show a clearer picture of the area/market's true value.
In these neighborhoods, many homes are sold well above the asking price.
With interest rates still on the high side, young buyers are finding it tough to buy at all.
The climb of New Jersey's expensive real estate had been steady, but in 2024 there was a huge jump.
Now there are six NJ towns in the top 100 most expensive towns in America.
I'm a Jersey Girl. My home state tends to take a beating from critics and is the butt of many jokes.
But, this new list is a testament to the appeal of New Jersey for wealthy homebuyers.
New Jersey is a true destination, something I've always known.
Here are the 6 NJ towns to make the most expensive in America list:
Avalon
I grew up vacationing in this charming town along the Jersey Shore. The median home price is now $2.75 million.
Stone Harbor
Another shore town, next to Avalon, has breathtaking homes, with a median price of $2.2 million.
Alpine
In Bergen County, it attracts those who crave privacy. Some celebrities call Alpine home, but, you'd never know it. The median home price is $3.32 million.
Deal
This pretty town is in Monmouth County. The median home price is $2.95.
Mantoloking
Another Jersey Shore town, its median home price is $2.36 million.
Short Hills
Its median home price is $1.95 million.
For more details, click here.
