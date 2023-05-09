‘Beetlejuice 2’ Gets Official Release Date

One of the longest-in-development sequels in the history of movies is finally, actually happening.

Ever since the original Beetlejuice became a surprise hit in 1988, Warner Bros. had looked at ways to continue the franchise. Way back in 1990 a sequel titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian was in development, but (obviously) that never came to pass. Every few years, rumors would bubble up that director Tim Burton or star Michael Keaton were interested in returning, or looking at a new concept for a sequel. But decades past without a new film featuring everyone’s favorite ghost with the most.

That will change soon, though, as Warners has now officially slotted Beetlejuice 2 for a release in the early fall of 2024. Both Burton and Keaton will be back as director and star, respectively, and Jenna Ortega of Wednesday fame is also attached. The most recent version of the film’s script was written by Mike Vukadinovich. Production on the movie begins later this week, according to Deadline.

There’s not too much more known about the film at this point, but Burton’s longtime composer (and writer of the music in the original Beetlejuice) Danny Elfman recently said that Keaton will look much the same as he did way back in 1988, thanks to Beetlejuice’s ghostly white makeup. (“He already looked like he was 150 in the first one. It’s perfect, you know? Everybody else has to play the next generation, except for Michael.”)

Beetlejuice 2 is now scheduled to open in theaters on September 6, 2024. Its official title is still to be announced.

