Breaking Netflix’s most-watched show record was a snap. (Or technically two snaps; they never snap their fingers one time in that Addams Family theme song.)

Wednesday, the new reimagining of the old Addams Family franchise, had a huge debut on Netflix last week. The series, from director Tim Burton and creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, was watched by more than 50 million households last week. All told, it had 341.23 million hours viewed (at least according to Netflix’s viewership data website), which means it “holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix.” The previous holder of this record was Stranger Things Season 4, which debuted with 286.7 million hours viewed earlier this year.

The show stars Jenny Ortega as the Addams family’s eldest daughter, who winds up studying at Nevermore Academy and trying to solve a murder mystery.

Other popular TV shows on Netflix last week include the Yellowstone prequel `1899, which had 87.8 million hours viewed, and Season 5 of The Crown, with 42.3 million hours viewed. The most-watched movie of the week on Netflix was Slumberland, based on the classic comic strip and starring Jason Momoa, Chris O’Dowd, and Kyle Chandler. It had 45.4 million hours viewed.

If Wednesday continues on this pace, it will join Netflix’s list of all-time most-watched English language shows, which you can see below. The current record-holder for the most watched show (in its first 28 days on Netflix) is Stranger Things Season 4, with 1.35 billion hours viewed. Given that Wednesday had an even bigger debut, it stands a chance at taking the top spot on list in a matter of weeks.

Netflix’s Most Popular English-Language TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.