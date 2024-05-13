Win Passes to Billie Eilish’s Album Listening Event

Billie Eilish has partnered with Apple Music to give more fans early access to hear her highly anticipated brand-new album before its release on Friday. And 94.5 PST wants YOU to be there in Bucks County!

Enter to win your way into a special listening event for Hit Me Hard and Soft on the screen at AMC Theaters. If you’re selected, you’ll win a pair of passes to see the movie: this Thursday at 3 pm at the AMC Neshaminy 24, courtesy of Interscope Records.

Enter to win here:

Winners will be selected on Tuesday, May 14. 94.5 PST's Standard Contest Rules apply. The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on May 13, 2024.

This is the ONLY chance to hear the new album BEFORE anyone else! The event starts with a special message from Billie before the album plays. It ends with a special interview with Billie and Zane Lowe.

Good luck from your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!