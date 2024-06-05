Win a Four Pack of Passes to the Vintage Farm Market at Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm

Experience a unique blend of history and culture at our Vintage Keepers Market at the beautiful Johnsons Locust Hall Farm.

You can win a 4 pack of passes to the Vintage Market Happening at Johnson's Locust Farm this weekend in Jobstown, NJ!

This exceptional fair is the perfect place to find that one-of-a-kind piece for your home, wardrobe, or collection.



Austyn from 94.5 PST's afternoon show will be out there celebrating 6-0-9 Day on Sunday from 12 until 2 with New Jersey Travel and Tourism.

It's the perfect day to celebrate the 6-0-9 life with food, entertainment, wine, beer, and shopping. You can click here for ticket details and more info.

Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm, a historic 325-acre family farm, adds an authentic vintage atmosphere to the event. It's a beautiful place to spend a day, reconnect with history, and make new memories.