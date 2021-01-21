The Billie Eilish and ROSALÍA collab has finally arrived!

On Thursday (January 21), ROSALÍA and Eilish debuted "Lo Vas A Olvidar," which will be featured on the upcoming season of HBO Max's Euphoria.

Along with the new tune, the pair debuted a music video which features the women in moody lighting while singing passionately. They take turns belting out the lyrics while Eilish sings in both Spanish and English.

Eilish does not speak Spanish, however, she previously released a cover of "Eres Tú." This marks the pop star's first original song sung in another language.

Watch the "Lo Vas A Olvidar" music video, below.

The hit-makers' collaboration has been a long time coming as they have been teasing fans with a collaboration since 2019. ROSALÍA told Zane Lowe in April 2020 that their collaboration was almost complete.

"During these two last weeks, I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab," she said. "I think it's getting quite close. I think that the arrangements, I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements. I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to send the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there.”

Learn the full Billie Eilish and ROSALÍA "Lo Vas A Olvidar" lyrics, below.

Verse 1:

Dime si me echas de menos aún

Dime si no me perdonas aún

Que harás con todo este veneno, nada bueno

Dime si me echas de menos aún

Chorus:

¿Lo vas a olvidar? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

¿Lo vas a olvidar? Can you let it go? ¿Lo vas a olvidar?

¿Lo vas a olvidar? Can you let it go? Can you let it go?

¿Lo vas a olvidar? Can you let it go? ¿Lo vas a olvidar?

Verse 2:

Dime que no te arrepientes aún

Dime si aún queda algo en común

El tiempo que se pierde no vuelve

Dame un beso y bájame de la Cruz

[Repeat Chorus]

Outro:

El amor no puede medirse en paso firme

Un día se hundió y al otro puedo partirme

I needed to go cause I needed to know you don't need me

Could we put you so but it seems like you don't even see me

El amor no puede medirse en un paso firme

Un día se hundió y al otro puedo partirme

You say it like something I have any choice in

If I wasn't important, then why would you waste all your poison?