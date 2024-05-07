Here’s How You Can Attend A Listening Party with Billie Eilish in Brooklyn, NY

You can listen to Billie Eilish’s Brand New album, 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'… with Billie Eilish live! And you’ll be able to do it basically before ANYONE else.

This is SO cool. Billie Eilish just announced that she (and Finneas) are hosting a pair of FREE listening parties for her fans next week, and YOU can get tickets to one of these parties. Click here to check out ticket info.

In fact, it's happening pretty close to our area to hear the album before it is released to the public on May 17.

The first event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Another one will occur the next night (May 16) at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

You need to request tickets RIGHT NOW, however, if you want to go to one of these shows.

You need to request your tickets by Tuesday at 9 am PT (that’s 12 noon ET) on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are free, but requesting tickets does NOT guarantee that you’ll get in, of course.

Registering for tickets on the Ticketmaster.com website is quite easy. For verification purposes, Ticketmaster uses a credit card for a temporary $1 authorization to validate your request on their website.

How will you know if you got tickets? You will receive an email by the evening of Friday, May 10 if your request can be fulfilled.

This, of course, is extra cool because there’s so much excitement about Billie’s third studio album. As part of the campaign, no singles will be released before the album.

So next Wednesday night will be the FIRST time anyone has heard some of the new album.

We’re told that the album does EXACTLY what the title suggests. It will hit you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically “while bending genres and defying trends along the way.” So you can expect to be immersed into a full spectrum of emotions.