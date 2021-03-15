Billie Eilish Said Megan Thee Stallion Deserved Her Record of the Year Grammy: ‘You Are a Queen’

Billie Eilish believes that her Grammy should have gone to Megan Thee Stallion.

On Sunday (March 14), the “Everything I Wanted” singer accepted the award for Record of the Year from Beatles legend Ringo Starr. When she took the stage, she told the crowd that she genuinely didn’t think she would win.

“Megan… girl. I was going to write a speech about why you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There was no way that they were going to choose me,’” Eilish said laughing. “I was like, ‘It’s hers!’”

Megan was nominated in the category for “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé.

"You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable,” Eilish admitted. “You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you… You deserve everything in the world.”

Eilish promised to always root for the rapper and seemed to truly believe that the Record of the Year award was meant for Megan. “Genuinely, this goes to her,” Eilish continued. "Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?"

Eilish concluded her speech by thanking her fans, her team and her brother/co-writer/producer, Finneas. Eilish and Finneas also won the Grammy for Best Song Written For Visual Media for “No Time To Die” from the upcoming James Bond film.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion walked away with the coveted all-genre Best New Artist award. She also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Savage (Remix).”