Billie Joe Armstrong Tells Crowd He’s ‘Renouncing’ US Citizenship

Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong declared he was “renouncing” his U.S. citizenship during a recent concert in the U.K.

"Fuck America," Armstrong said his during band’s Hella Mega tour headlining set in London. "I'm fucking renouncing my citizenship. I'm fucking coming here."

"There's just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country," the rocker continued. "Oh, I'm not kidding. You're going to get a lot of me [in the U.K] in the coming days." Part of the singer's speech can be seen in the tweet below.

Armstrong’s disenchantment with the U.S.A. seemingly stems from the Supreme Court’s recent controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Daily Mail reported that the Green Day frontman yelled "Fuck the Supreme Court of America" before launching into the band’s hit "American Idiot."

That song, released in 2004, was a pointed criticism of then-president George W. Bush. Armstrong has not shied away from denouncing politicians in the past, including Donald Trump. Most recently, Green Day performed in front of a giant banner that said “Fuck Ted Cruz,” the band’s condemnation of the Republican senator following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

European dates for Green Day’s Hella Mega Tour -- which also features Weezer and Fall Out Boy -- wrap up July 2 in Paris. The punk rock group is then scheduled to return Stateside for a pair of festival headlining dates, July 31 at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Aug. 6 at Outside Lands in San Francisco.