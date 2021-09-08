Weezer and Green Day concluded the United States leg of their joint Hella Mega Tour in Seattle on Monday (Sept. 6), prompting Green Day to mark the final show by pranking Weezer onstage.

Amid the Rivers Cuomo-led rockers' set, Billie Joe Armstrong and co. sent out a trio of costumed merry-makers — one barely clothed — to cheer and cavort as Weezer performed their classic "Surf Wax America." But were the pranksters Green Day themselves?

See the footage near the bottom of this post.

Kerrang seems to think the pants-less jokester is none other than Green Day drummer Tré Cool, which very well could be the case. As for the identities of the other two — one in a Jar Jar Binks (?) costume, the other in a flashy, Elvis Presley-style get-up — it's really anybody's guess. (And it's not as if Green Day have a history of going incognito in costume, right?)

Alongside a video of Monday's prank, longtime Weezer assistant Karl Koch wrote, "Seattle! 9/6/21 Final show of the US @hellamegatour and @greenday knows how to party, pranking us during 'Surf Wax America'! Thanks to them, @falloutboy @theinterrupters all the road crews, and YOU for making this tour amazing!" (The trek also included Fall Out Boy and The Interrupters.)

Green Day said, "What's a tour without a good ol' prank at the end?! Gotcha @weezer."

The Hella Mega Tour picks back up in Europe next summer for a stretch of shows in June and July 2022. See those dates below the respective prank vids from both Weezer and Green Day.

Get Hella Mega Tour tickets here.

Hella Mega Tour 2022 European Dates

June 19 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel Stadion

June 21 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Antwerps Sportpaleis

June 22 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

June 24 – London, England @ London Stadium

June 25 – Huddersfield, England @ Smith Stadium

June 27 – Dublin, Ireland @ TBA

June 29 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park

July 2 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena