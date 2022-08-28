Blackpink Stun the Stage During Debut VMAs Performance: See Fan Reactions!

Blackpink absolutely slayed their first-ever American awards show performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Sunday (Aug. 28), Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made history as the first female K-pop act to perform at the VMAs. The four-piece simultaneously gave their debut live performance of their new single, "Pink Venom."

Prior to their performance, the group took home the Moon Person award for Best Metaverse Performance, becoming the first artists to win the award in the new category, while Lisa later won the award for Best K-Pop Video.

Watch Blackpink's Full VMAs Performance of "Pink Venom":

This year, Lisa also made history when she became the first female solo K-Pop artist to be nominated for — and win — a VMA. She took home the trophy for Best K-Pop Video for "Lalisa."

Blackpink were nominated for Best Group four times and Best K-Pop Group two times at the VMAs. They won their first Moon Person for Song of Summer back in 2020 for their single "How You Like That."

Blinks were incredibly proud of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé for making history in so many ways during the evening. See some of the best fan reactions to Blackpink's epic 2022 MTV VMAs performance, below.