Blackpink’s Lisa Makes History With Best K-Pop Video VMAs Win: Watch Her Speech!

Blackpink's Lisa had quite the evening at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she made history a number of times — including winning the Best K-Pop Video award!

On Sunday (Aug. 28), Blackpink made their American awards show debut performance while also premiering their new single "Pink Venom" live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group became the first act to win the new award for Best Metaverse Performance.

But it didn't end there: Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé were on hand to support Lisa as she won the Best K-Pop Video award, making her the first female K-pop artist — and first K-pop soloist — to ever win the honor.

Lisa's Blackpink bandmates cheered her on as she took the stage to accept the Moon Person for her solo singe, "Lalisa."

The crowd applauded as Lisa thanked everyone for the "wonderful honor," in addition to her collaborators on the project, including 24, Teddy Park and Bekuh Boom, who made the release "so much more special."

She also gave a big shout-out to the Blinks (a.k.a. Blackpink fans), calling them the "most important" people in her life. Blinks quickly made "Lalisa Takes Over VMAs" and "#LisaHitsMTVStage" trend on Twitter just minutes after her big win and history-making evening. Now the question is: Where will Lisa display her three new trophies?

Watch Lisa's full VMAs acceptance speech, below.