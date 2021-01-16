Blake Shelton and his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, are preparing for their wedding, and like a lot of us, the singer is carrying some extra weight after months in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new interview, the "Minimum Wage" singer says he'd like to lose 20 pounds before he walks down the aisle.

The 44-year-old country superstar talked to his good friend Luke Bryan on Bryan's Apple Music Show, Party Barn Radio, on Thursday (Jan. 14), and as Us Weekly reports, Bryan asked Shelton how likely it was that he'll drop 20 pounds before his wedding.

Shelton replied that he has a 10 out of 10 chance of losing the weight, saying, “I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it. So 10. It’s out there now. I can’t let people down.”

The singer jokes that he's "readjusted all the mirrors in the house" due to his quarantine weight gain, "so they look like when you’re taking a selfie from up above, because I can’t even stand to look at myself in the mirror. So I’ve rearranged them where they’re kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I’m looking up and it’s not so bad.”

Shelton and Stefani spent most of their coronavirus quarantine on his ranch in Oklahoma with her kids, then moved into their first home together, a massive California mansion, in time for the new school year. They announced their engagement in October. The couple have not yet revealed a wedding date.

