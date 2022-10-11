The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023.

Blake Shelton is returning for his 23rd straight season in 2023, and Kelly Clarkson is returning to her coaching role after taking 2022 off. Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will round out the coaches in 2023, while Season 22 coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello will not return.

Shelton has also announced that the upcoming Season 23 of The Voice will mark his last. The country superstar is the only coach who has served on The Voice since it launched in 2011, and he has won the show 11 times, more than any other coach in the history of the competition.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," Shelton writes in a post to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

"The show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he adds. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of hard work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

"I've made lifelong bonds with [host] Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani," Shelton states, adding, "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' — who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams," Shelton writes. "It would not happen without you."

The Voice Season 22 is currently airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET on NBC.