As Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding day gets closer and closer, the country star is leaving most of the wedding planning duties in the capable hands of his fiancee. Simply put, Stefani has more refined taste than Shelton does, and he doesn't mind admitting it.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he admits to USA Today. "French fries, chicken tenders ... you know, all of that stuff."

"I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control," the country star jokes.

Shelton's dubious wedding planning skills aside, he says that Stefani is thrilled to have full control over the aesthetics of the event.

"I want her to do all that stuff and handle it because it's going to be great. She's in the middle of planning the thing, and she's always so mindful ... of me," he continues. "She's like, 'Hey, I don't want to just take this thing over.' I think she's having a blast doing it. I mean, I know she's having a blast doing it."

While Stefani's been giving him every opportunity to get involved with making wedding decisions, Shelton doesn't mind leaving the details of his life in the hands of his bride-to-be, even when it comes to selecting his outfits.

"I never pick my own clothes unless I'm doing one of these FaceTime calls ... and I put on a cap and shirt," he explains. "But she picks my clothes for things like ... something formal with the family. I never even pick my clothes for The Voice. I have a girl that does that for me. So nobody lets me pick my clothes. That's not a Gwen wedding thing — that's just in general."

The cross-genre power couple don't mind poking fun at their quirky mix of Stefani's cosmopolitan style and Shelton's down-home country roots. Earlier in 2021, Shelton — and his taste in fried food — was the punchline of a Superbowl T-Mobile ad, which centered around the joking idea that Stefani was originally hoping to settle down with a man as cultured and glamorous as she is. Thanks to a miscommunication, however, she wound up with Shelton: An Oklahoma native with a thick Southern drawl and simple tastes.

