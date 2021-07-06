Blake Shelton’s Wedding Vows Were a Song He Wrote Just for Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani says she wishes Blake Shelton would write songs more often — so, for their wedding, he wrote one just for her. The country star sang his vows, Carson Daly shared on Today on Tuesday (July 6).

"I feel like the uncle that's here to just blab!" Daly told his Today co-hosts. The TV personality and The Voice host officiated Shelton and Stefani's wedding on Saturday (July 3) in Tishomingo, Okla., and while he said that he'd leave most of the detail-sharing to the newlyweds, he did offer one super-sweet tidbit: Shelton's vows were a song he penned for Stefani.

Daly says he worked on Shelton and Stefani's wedding ceremony "for months ... to get [it] just how they wanted it." It was Daly who asked the couple to write their own vows, telling them, "You guys are two of the best songwriters in the world, we want to hear your words" — and although both stars were "really reluctant" to do it, they did agree to the idea in the end.

"Gwen starts ... and she crushes. Not a dry eye in the church ... and it was so perfect," Daly shares of the wedding ceremony, joking that he told Shelton he had to top her words.

"Blake starts by saying, 'You know, Gwen's always given me a hard time about not writing enough songs — so, I wrote a song,'" Daly continues. "He wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her ... [There was] not a dry eye in the house, and that was really a highlight."

Daly says he believes the song is called "Reach the Star," though he did not offer any other details about its lyrics.

Daly attended Shelton and Stefani's family-focused wedding with his own family, calling the event "a perfect blend of country and glamour." He told his Today co-hosts that the event "was a bunch of pinch-me moments" — a small celebration with "just their family."

"The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself," Daly says. "It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

Daly calls both Shelton and Stefani close friends, describing Shelton as "like the brother I never had." He says the couple called him together to ask him to perform their ceremony, and told him that they felt he'd be the "perfect" officiant.

"[It was], really, an honor. It was fun, too!" Daly adds. "We had a blast all weekend long."

