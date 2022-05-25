Brandy Flips Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ and Appears to Send Shots at Him

R&B singer Brandy has released a freestyle over Jack Harlow's "First Class" single where she appears to take some shots at the Generation Now rapper.

On Wednesday morning (May 25), Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning debuted a new track from Brandy titled "First Class (Freestyle)." The song features some not-so-subtle jabs that appear to be aimed at Jack Harlow. The platinum singer starts off the track by waxing poetic about her accomplishments before seemingly taking aim at Jack.

"That don't mean jack in the streets/Jack of all trades, now I'm here jacking for beats/Queen's cancelled but you can never cancel a queen," she spits.

Later on in the track, she appears to reference Jack again by way of his hit single "What's Poppin."

"Over 20 years and I am still a topic/A picture's worth a million now I'm feeling philanthropic," she rhymes. "43 and feeling like a kid with millions watching/popular but now I'm poppin' shit for those out of pocket."

The track comes two weeks after Jack Harlow appeared to inadvertently slight Brandy by admitting he didn't know that Brandy and Ray J were siblings. While being quizzed on Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg's Hot 97 radio show during a section called #WhiteIshWednesday, Jack failed to guess the right singer when the hosts played Brandy’s 1998 song “Angel in Disguise." After being given the hint that the correct answer is Ray J's sister, Jack gave the confused response, “Who’s Ray J’s sister?”

Brandy reacted to Jack's ignorance on Twitter with the foreshadowing tweet, "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep."

It looks like Ms. Norwood wasn't playing.

Listen to Brandy's "First Class (Freestyle)" below.