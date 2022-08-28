Fergie Just Did a Surprise Performance at the VMAs, But When’s the Last Time She Performed Live?

Fergie just made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first public performance in four years.

The "Fergalicious" star joined forces with Jack Harlow to bless the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Sunday night (Aug. 28). Harlow opened the main show with his chart-topping anthem "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2007 smash "Glamorous."

He introduced the superstar to the stage, and she strutted out in a dazzling silver dress stamped with a "First Class" logo. Harlow helped her perform her classic anthem while fans rushed to social media to celebrate Fergie's comeback.

Watch Jack Harlow & Fergie Perform "First Class" at the 2022 VMAs:

Some fans noted that Taylor Swift was spotted bopping along to the performance in the audience. Others celebrated Fergie and Harlow's on-stage chemistry.

"Fergie & Jack Harlow are goals," one fan gushed.

Check out some tweets below:

News about Fergie's performance broke shortly ahead of the show. The Daily Mail reported she was spotted rehearsing at Prudential Center ahead of the event, noting she last performed four years ago.

One of her last public performances was her infamous rendition of the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star game, which went viral for all the wrong reasons.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," Fergie told TMZ after her unique version of the anthem was met with critical reactions.

"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best," she added.

The Black Eyed Peas, with whom Fergie landed multiple smash hits, last took the stage at the VMAs in 2020. They linked up with Tyga and Nicky Jam to work their way through "Vida Loca" and "I Gotta Feeling."

Fergie took a break from her work with BEP in 2017 to focus on her solo career, according to Billboard. She dropped her last album Double Duchess in 2017. Since then BEP has released collaborations with Shakira and Anitta.