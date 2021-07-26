Britney Spears Officially Files Petition to Remove Father as Conservator

The mission to free Britney Spears marches forward! On Monday (July 26), the pop star filed the official request to have her father, Jamie Spears, permanently removed as conservator of her financial estate.

Instead, Spears — through her newly selected lawyer Mathew Rosengart — has requested certified public accountant Jason Rubin of Certified Strategies Inc. handle the details and management of her fortune, which is currently valued at $58 million.

"Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the petition to the court read. "Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

The pop icon's next court date is currently slated for December 13. At the most recent hearing on July 14, Spears' attorney asked that her father voluntarily step down from his position controlling her conservatorship.

Britney also offered unexpected, emotional testimony over the phone during that hearing. "I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse," she said through tears. "I want to press charges against my father today...I want an investigation into my dad." The pop star later added that she felt those in control of her life were "were trying to kill me," and stated, "If this is not abuse, I don't know what is."

Following the singer's bombshell public statements at her earlier June 23 hearing, changes have been consistently taking place in her 13-year conservatorship, with lawyers resigning, the private wealth management firm assigned as co-conservator of her finances stepping down, and Britney continuing to be more and more outspoken over what she's suffered through the last decade-and-a-half.