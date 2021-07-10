Jamie Spears reportedly used Britney Spears' funds to defend himself in court amid the pop star's conservatorship legal battle.

On Friday (July 9), People obtained Los Angeles court documents that were filed by attorney Lauriann Wright, who represents Jodi Montgomery—Britney's acting personal conservator .

Montgomery alleged that Jamie used "more than $2 million of his daughter's money" to defend himself in court so he can remain in control of his daughter's estate and funds.

"It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.

Montgomery also disputed Jamie's claim that he is not up to date on the singer's current affairs since "everything costs money" and that no expenditure can take place without his approval. "Not every requested expenditure has been approved, leading to some of the concerns raised by Ms. Spears on June 23, 2021."

Montgomery's filing follows her request to find a guardian ad litem (court-appointed) for Britney. This means Britney would get a person to act as an advocate to help her select a new attorney after her court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham petitioned the court to resign from Britney's case. Using this method, she would not have to undergo any medical evaluation.

According to TMZ, Britney wants to hire former federal prosecutor and A-list lawyer Matthew Rosengart.