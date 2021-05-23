BTS weren't able to make it to Los Angeles for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, but that didn't stop the mega-talented septet from stealing the show all the way from South Korea.

The seven superstars — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, J-Hope and Jungkook — went into the evening with four nominations, including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song... and they won in every single category.

"It's really an honor to be a winner of such a significant title," RM enthused in a taped segment that aired after the group won Top Selling Song for "Dynamite."

The danceable bop faced stiff competition in the category: Other nominees included Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's "I Hope," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage" remix.

Another notable win was in the fan-voted Top Social Artist category. There they faced off against BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, SB19 and Seventeen. Tonight's win marked their fifth time taking home the honor.

That's not all, though: BTS also delivered the first televised performance of their new single, "Butter." Beaming in from Seoul, South Korea, they pulled out all the stops with a tightly choreographed routine and impressive vocals.

Their fans, the aptly titled ARMY, loved every minute of it.

"This dance break has changed me for LIFE," one fan tweeted. "I am a new person with hopes, dreams, and joy."

"FIVE. YEARS. IN. A. ROW," another wrote in regards to the group's fifth Top Social Artist win. "Congratulations to army and @BTS_twt for getting TSA for half a decade!"

Check out some of the tweets below!

"Butter" is rapidly shaping up to be another supersized hit for the Korean music group.

It has become a streaming sensation since dropping Friday (May 21). At the time of publishing, the accompanying video has amassed nearly 177 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, the song has been streamed more than 36 million times on Spotify.

If things continue at that pace, the group is sure to make another impressive debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.