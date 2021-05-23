Artists strutted their stuff on the 2021 BBMAs red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater Sunday evening (May 23).





This year's BBMAs host Nick Jonas wore an unusual two-hued green suit that left fans divided, though he and wife Priyanka Chopra looked unarguably glamorous posing together. But Jonas wasn't the only star who wore a green suit, as Lena Waithe also turned up in a minty suit.





Meanwhile, Doja Cat 's eye-popping black and white striped two-piece reminded fans of Beetlejuice.





Pink was also a favorite color among the celebrities on the red carpet this year, with musical acts such as Alicia Keys , Saweetie and — duh — 2021 Icon Award recipient Pink rocking rosy-hued fashion and looking pretty in pi... well, you know... in the process.





See all the 2021 BBMAs fashion looks we couldn't look away from — for better or worse — below!