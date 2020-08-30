BTS Win Best K-Pop Award at 2020 MTV VMAs

The 2020 VMAs Best K-Pop winner is BTS!

BTS took home the Moon Person for Best K-Pop at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 30), which aired remotely due to COVID-19 precautions.

The superstar music group, composed of RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga, won for their song "On," which is off their album Map of the Soul: 7 and was released back in February.

"Thank you ARMY and VMAs for this award," Jin shared during a pre-recorded acceptance video.

"We love you ARMY and we'll make sure to give back this love with even greater music and performances," RM added, as the group chanted "We love you!" in unison.

The 2020 Best K-Pop nominees included (G)I-DLE (“Oh My God”), BTS (“On”), EXO (“Obsession”), Monsta X (“SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”), Tomorrow X Together (“9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”) and and Red Velvet (“Psycho”).

Watch "On" by BTS, below: